Ruthless St Andrews United are clicking into top gear

St Andrews United head into the festive break with a spring in their step after firing themselves into East of ScotlandLeague promotion contention.

It’s been a remarkable recent run of form for Andy Brown’s side who have hit 35 goals in their past seven fixtures.

They sit in sixth place in the East of Scotland League Conference A, but just three points off second and nine from top with games in hand over most of those above them.

The additions of Owen Andrew and Kyle Wilson in attack has given the side a ruthless edge up front, but boss Brown says having consistency across the park is the real reason behind the current spark.

The United boss said: “We’re placed where we want to be in the league.

“We’re playing really well at the moment and there’s a confidence in the side.

“But the big thing for us it that we’ve had no injuries for the last few games.

“We’ve been able to pick a settled team, but the players who have been starting all know there are others waiting in the wings to come in if they don’t perform.

“It’s hard on the boys who are being left out but the attitude has been brilliant.

“Nobody misses training.”

Brown is delighted with the way his strikeforce has been dismantling teams across the past couple of months.

But he says they’re being allowed to do that because of the foundation in behind them.

“The midfielders have been magnificent and the back four is looking really good,” said the Recreation Park gaffer.

“Kyle Wilson has been a great signing and he’s helping to bring Owen Andrew on really well.

“Before they came to the club the performances were there but you could tell we needed strikers in.

“We managed to get Kyle and Owen and it’s added that bit of self-belief to the squad.”

• The club has announced that long serving midfielder Ryan McInnes is to have a testimonial in 2020.

A fixture will be played to recognise his service to the club and a dinner has also been arranged for the evening of February 8.

For full details visit the club’s Facebook profile.