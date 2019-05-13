Ryan Wallace and Danny Denholm first to arrive at East Fife

Title winners Danny Denholm and Ryan Wallace will be aiming to make it a double with East Fife when the new season starts.

Both players, who lifted the League One championship with Arbroath, have agreed to play in the black and gold next year.

Manager Darren Young knows them well, particularly Wallace who played under him at Albion Rovers.

The striker scored 35 goals in 54 appearances during his first run at the club between February 2011 and May 2012.

The Bayview boss said: “He always seemed to score against us and I know what he’ll bring, so will the fans from his previous spell.

“He’s a quality striker.”

Denholm previously played for Livingston in between two spells at Forfar Athletic.

“Danny is a very good winger and can be one of the best in the league,” added Young.

“He can also play through the middle for us.

“Both are really good characters for the dressing room and, as well as that, are good professionals to have at the club.

“I’m delighted to get them.”

Young is still keen to add further to his squad and has been speaking to players since the end of the campaign.

A goalkeeper is next on the shopping list with the boss hopeful of adding someone to challenge Brett Long in the coming days.

Mark Docherty is still mulling over his options while Chris Higgins, who joined the club on loan from Ayr towards the end of last season, has been offered a deal by the Methil club.

One player who won’t be returning to Fife next season, though, is influential defender Daryll Meggatt who has accepted an offer elsewhere for work reasons.