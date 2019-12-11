Ryan Wallace says East Fife made their point against Falkirk

East Fife’s players left the pitch at the weekend with the applause of the home fans ringing in their ears.

It was appropriate recognition for a job well done after the side’s 0-0 draw with full-time Falkirk, with the Bairns perhaps lucky to escape with the point.

Striker Ryan Wallace made his return from ankle injury in the game and put in his usual hard working shift in attack.

And he reckoned his side had shown what they’re truly about on the back of last weekend’s disappointing 4-0 loss away to Airdrie.

The forward was delighted to be able to do his bit again.

He said: “I had a wee bit of pain in my ankle but overall it’s good to be back and get a result against a good side.

“I was a bit surprised that I felt OK as the game went on.

“When you look at the game we’ve had some decent chances to win it, and they’ll probably say the same, so a point is probably fair.

“Falkirk are a good side with good players and that’s twice now we’ve drawn with them.

“It was a bit more open on Saturday and shows you how well we can do when we apply ourselves and where we could get to.

“For us it was about working hard and getting the result - we’re not going to hand someone the result on our home patch.

“It was good to get the point, it’s another on the board, and we go again next week.”

The point ensured East Fife kept a grip on their place inside the top four of League One.

They now sit five points off league leaders Raith Rovers, who they meet in a couple of weeks, but have a three point cushion, and a better goal difference, on fifth place Montrose.

This weekend East Fife make a trip to meet a Stranraer side who are rooted to the bottom of the division.

The Blues are eight points from safety, but Wallace, a former Stranraer striker, knows East Fife won’t have it all their own way at the weekend.

“I know Stevie Farrell (Stranraer manager) well and they’ll be very well organised.

“It’s a tight pitch and probably this time of the year will be a bit boggy so it’ll be another battle.

“We need to be up for our work.”