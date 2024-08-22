'Sacking came out of the blue': But Raith Rovers' John Potter backs Ian Murray to bounce back
Despite leading Raith to second place in the Scottish Championship last season and then into the Premiership play-off final where they lost to Ross County, players and fans alike were stunned when Murray was dismissed on August 4, a day after Raith’s 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians on the league season’s opening day of the 2024-25 campaign.
Potter, in joint interim charge of Raith with Colin Cameron while Rovers continue to interview managerial candidates, told the Fife Free Press: "It might have been a bit of shock at the time but there were reasons behind it. The board and myself spoke to Ian about that.
"It’s hard, you’ve got to make decisions when you’re running a football club. You can’t please everybody all the time but you’ve just got to make decisions that you think or we think as a board or a club, are the best for Raith Rovers.
“I have a good relationship with Ian, I still have.
"I think he knows how football works. These things can happen when you’re a manager.
"I’ve been part of management teams and I know how things can happen, sometimes out the blue, to some people.
"I think Ian has been a success in management in jobs that he’s had and I think he’ll continue to manage.
"That’s what he wants to do and that’s what he’ll be. I do think he’ll move on.
"It depends on managers moving in and out, it can be a difficult job sometimes.
"I think when jobs come up I’m sure Ian’s name will be mentioned with them.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.