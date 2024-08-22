Ian Murray pictured during his last game in charge of Raith, a 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians on August 3 (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Raith Rovers technical director John Potter reckons that recently sacked boss Ian Murray will go on to be successful in management at another club.

Despite leading Raith to second place in the Scottish Championship last season and then into the Premiership play-off final where they lost to Ross County, players and fans alike were stunned when Murray was dismissed on August 4, a day after Raith’s 1-0 loss at Airdrieonians on the league season’s opening day of the 2024-25 campaign.

Potter, in joint interim charge of Raith with Colin Cameron while Rovers continue to interview managerial candidates, told the Fife Free Press: "It might have been a bit of shock at the time but there were reasons behind it. The board and myself spoke to Ian about that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s hard, you’ve got to make decisions when you’re running a football club. You can’t please everybody all the time but you’ve just got to make decisions that you think or we think as a board or a club, are the best for Raith Rovers.

Raith Rovers technical director John Potter is in joint interim managerial charge of Rovers until replacement is appointed (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“I have a good relationship with Ian, I still have.

"I think he knows how football works. These things can happen when you’re a manager.

"I’ve been part of management teams and I know how things can happen, sometimes out the blue, to some people.

"I think Ian has been a success in management in jobs that he’s had and I think he’ll continue to manage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s what he wants to do and that’s what he’ll be. I do think he’ll move on.

"It depends on managers moving in and out, it can be a difficult job sometimes.

"I think when jobs come up I’m sure Ian’s name will be mentioned with them.”