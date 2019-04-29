Sadness over loss of much-loved Raith Rovers fan

Much-loved Raith Rovers fan Jane O’Harrow sadly passed away recently at the age of 86 after a short illness.

Jane was born in 1933 and brought up in Woodside, Glenrothes. She started watching Rovers in the early 1950s with her father and soon became an avid fan.

She also accompanied her totally blind sister Netta to football games in the 1960s. Since Netta was a Hibs fan, there was some friendly sisterly rivalry.

Jane was a long-standing season ticket holder and until recently travelled to nearly all the away games using the Raith bus.

She knew most of the football grounds in Scotland, including far flung places such as Ross County in Dingwall, Stranraer, Queen of the South in Dumfries and Peterhead.

Jane was always very loyal to her own team, claiming that the ref was always biased and never ever gave a penalty to the Rovers.

Being an upstanding member of the community and regular church goer, woe betide anyone who used bad language or became too vociferous near her in the stand.

She wouldn’t hesitate to tell them to, ‘stop that language.’

Sitting in the Main Stand behind the press box, Jane was also known for her ‘huffing and puffing’ as she would become very excited and animated at vital parts of the game.

Jane loved attending the Player of the Year awards evenings and being near her heroes.

She supported Raith loyally through thick and thin. As one friend said, ‘they don’t make ‘em like that anymore, bless her!’

Jane is going to be sorely missed by friends and family.

Stark’s Park will not be quite the same place without her.