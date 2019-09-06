Saint Steven signs for Raith Rovers

Raith Rovers have signed defender Steven Anderson from Premier League St Johnstone.

The 33-year-old, who can play anywhere across the back four, will stay at Stark’s Park on loan until the end of the season.

Rovers manager John McGlynn said “Steven has a wealth of experience at Premiership level and is a Scottish Cup winner.

“I have no doubt he will help us in our quest for promotion, he is a winner, he’s an organiser, a talker, a no-nonsense defender who will make a big difference in both goalmouths at set plays.

“His experience at the top level can only help all our players but in particular our young players both on and off the park.

“This is a statement of our desire to get out this league – we’re all in this together and I’d like to thank all Rovers supporters who have made a contribution to the Raith Supporters’ Fund.

“This has helped make this deal possible I’d also like to make a special “Thank You” to a couple of supporters who have made a substantial contribution, we couldn’t have done this without your generosity.”