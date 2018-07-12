Saints boss looks to add as our football sides take to the field

St Andrews United manager Andy Brown says he’s just putting the finishing touches to his squad ahead of their debut season in the East of Scotland League.

Saints have been back in training for a few weeks with Brown managing to retain the bulk of his squad from the previous campaign.

But there’s still room for new faces, and the Barnetts Park boss is now “cajoling” another couple through the door at the club.

United stepped up their pre-season campaign with a 2-2 draw against Petershill, who won promotion last season to the SJFA West Super First Division, on Saturday.

The United boss said: “They were a decent side who played some good football which was great for us.

“But the difference was they were able to bring on 10 subs at half time while we only had four.

“That made a difference.

“We’re getting there and are still looking to add a bit of experience because our oldest player at the club is 28.

“We have plenty of cover at the club and guys who can play in a few positions.”

United continue their pre-season schedule this week when they host Nielstonbefore Lochore visit.

Brown’s side will end their pre-season with a tough trip to meet one of the giants of the Scottish junior game, Pollock.

“It’ll be a really hard game for us,” admitted the manager.

“But that’s what I’m after.

“It’s much better in pre-season playing a side like Pollock when it’s at a high tempo and quality than a team you beat 9-0.

“Games like that tell you nothing.”

Charlie King is continuing to rebuild his Tayport side as they prepare for life in the Superleague.

The side returned to pre-season training at the end of June and will take to the park again on Saturday when they travel to Arbroath Victoria.

King has added Josh Chalmers to his squad.

Chalmers was with Forfar Athletic development squad last year and also spent a bit of time with Arbroath Vics.

A club spokesman added: “We are also delighted in the resigning of Gavin Sorley who has years of experience and has been a coup with a few senior clubs lurking about for him.”

Newburgh Juniors will also take to the field again on Saturday. The side hosts Bridge of Earn at East Shore Park with a 1pm kick off.