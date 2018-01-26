Saints hoping Paul can get on the goal trail

Craig Morrison is hopeful that former East Stirlingshire and Albion Rovers striker Paul Quinn can add some much needed firepower to his St Andrews United side.

Saints have been misfiring in front of goal recently, failing to hit the net in their past three games.

United are without a goal since netting three in their 3-2 win over Tayport in mid-November - and Morrison is keen to see them hit the goal trail again.

Quinn, who has spent part of this season on loan at Barnetts Park, has been brought to the club from Dundonald as part of a swap deal with Aiden Henry going the other way.

Morrison said: “I’m delighted to get Paul Quinn on a permanent deal.

“He’s someone I know personally, has already scored goals for us this season, and has the threat we need.

“He’s the right fit for us.”

Morrison will be hoping his side can click again this weekend when they host Bathgate Thistle.

Saints still sit fourth in the East Premier League but have a host of sides trying to claw them back.

One of those is Bathgate, who are eight points behind but with four games in hand.

It’s important that those behind aren’t allowed to make up much ground on Morrison’s men.

The Barnetts Park boss said: “We’ll be preparing well for that game during the week and aiming to put three points on the board.

“I don’t think we’ve been playing too badly in games and if the players can give me the same level of commitment as they did against Blackburn in our last game then we have a good chance.”

Kick off at Barnetts Park is 1.45pm.