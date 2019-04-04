Saints not lacking passion, but goal return frustrates

St Andrews United look set to miss out on promotion to the new East of Scotland top division after finding goals hard to come by.

United laboured to a 1-1 draw with bottom of the league Ormiston on Saturday, a side who had conceded 85 goals in 20 games ahead of their arrival at Barnetts Park.

It means that, with one league game to go, Saints are three points and five goals behind fifth place Preston Athletic.

To edge them out, United would have to rack up a heavy win against title chasing Linlithgow Rose in their final league match of the season on April 13.

Club vice chair Blair Smith said United had played with commitment, but a lack of cutting edge in front of goal had been their downfall.

Mr Smith added: “We needed a win but could only manage a draw, against bottom placed Ormiston.

“They have lost 86 goals in the league this season (post Saints game), but we could only score one against them in our two matches, compared with their two against us.

“Saints played with passion and piled on pressure, but Ormiston matched us.

“We lost a penalty and scored in the 84th minute, and a draw was a fair result.”