Saints on the hunt for top level head coach

St Andrews United are determined to attract an ambitious head youth coach to take on a new under 19 side - and have put up a terrific incentive package to help them get the right person.

As well as offering a weekly part-time wage to the successful candidate, United will make avaiable a funding package for coaching education, provide an opportunity of learning about other aspects of the game such as strength and conditioning and video analysis as well as kit and access to top level training facilities.

It’s part of an ambitious, long term project to launch a new 19s team in the Dundee leagues next season.

St Andrews United is a member of the St Andrews and East Neuk Community Football Club which was set up back in 2012 to work with fellow member clubs to create a football pathway for everyone in the north east Fifel area.

This newly created u19 team will help bridge the gap between under 17s and the adult game with the intention of developing and retaining as many young players as possible to go on and play for St Andrews United JFC or other member clubs of community football club.

A Saints spokesman said: “The under 19s team will be led by St Andrews United JFC but will be heavily supported by a sub committee group which will be represented by St Andrews Colts, University of St Andrews, St Monans AFC and Pittenweem Youth FC.

“It is the intention that the team will play in the Dundee under 19 league from season 2018/19 with home games being played at the home of St Andrews JFC as often as possible.

“For this new team we are actively seeking applications in the form of a covering letter and CVs from enthusiastic, highly motivated and aspiring coaches looking to help the players continue their development and progress for next season and beyond.”

The intention is for the team to train at the same time and venue as St Andrews Utd JFC so that players will have the opportunity of continuing their development by training and playing with junior side when appropriate.

Mentoring opportunities will also be available to the successful coaching candidate from St Andrews Utd JFC coaching staff and other members of the Community Football Club.

All CVs and covering letters should be sent by Friday, March 16 to: Johnny Strachan, Vice Chairman, St Andrews United JFC, Barnetts Park, Langlands Road, St Andrews, KY16 8BN or by emailing at johnny6513@hotmail.co.uk