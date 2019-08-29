Saints swoop to add striker Kyle Wilson

Andy Brown has added some much needed firepower to his St Andrews United squad with the addition of striker Kyle Wilson.

The 24 year old, from Kennoway, arrives at Barnetts Park with a good record of scoring goals for Bonnyrigg Rose, Kelty Hearts and Dundonald Bluebell.

A club spokesman said: “The former East Fife player cost £3,000 and should be a quality addition to the squad.”

Wilson will be aiming to help shoot the Saints further up their East of Scotland League conference.

At the weekend Brown’s side slipped to a sorry 4-1 loss at home to Haddington.

This weekend United will be aiming to bounce back from that defeat when they travel to face Tranent Juniors in the second round of the Alex Jack Cup on Saturday.

With six games of the East of Scotland Conference A season played, St Andrews United sit in mid-table on six points.