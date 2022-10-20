Sam's the man, says Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray after goal by midfielder Stanton earns win at Arbroath

Raith Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton applauding fans at Arbroath after his side's first victory there for almost four years last night (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

That was the only goal of the game but it was enough to inflict a sixth defeat of the current Scottish Championship campaign on their hosts and secure a fifth win for Rovers.

It was also Stanton’s third goal in six games, treble his tally for the entirety of last season, half of it with the Fifers after moving back to Scotland from League of Ireland Premier Division side Dundalk.

The Kirkcaldy outfit’s last win at Arbroath before that was back in December 2018, first-half goals from Daniel Armstrong and Liam Buchanan winning the day against opponents reduced to ten men by Gavin Swankie’s 45th-minute sending-off. Since then, they’ve lost once to manager Dick Campbell’s Red Lichties there and drawn three times.

Raith Rovers striker John Frederiksen and Arbroath's Thomas O'Brien vying for possession at Gayfield Park (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

Rovers manager Ian Murray was full of praise for fellow ex-Hibernian player Stanton, 28, for ending that winless streak, telling Raith TV afterwards: “We scored a really good goal.

“We harp on to players about making forward runs and Sam’s been incredible in there over the last few weeks the way he picks out little holes and the way he strides out and eats up the ground and gets his goals.

“That’s his third goal this season. He only scored one last season. That’s not to say he wasn’t capable. It’s maybe a change of system or operating in different areas of the park.

“He causes problems. He’s such an intelligent footballer as well.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at Arbroath's Gayfield Park (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

“We’re very fortunate to have Sam and he came up with the goods again.”

Murray was also impressed by the performance put in by ex-Heart of Midlothian goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald, called on to keep out a Michael McKenna corner, Bobby Linn free-kick from 25 yards out and a Scott Bitsindou shot during the first half and a header by substitute Dale Hilson during an otherwise-quiet second half.

“Jamie didn’t have too many things to do in the second half,” said Murray, 41.

“He made one decent save towards the end, after a couple of really good saves in the first half.

Raith Rovers defender Connor O'Riordan and Arbroath's Michael McKenna vying for the ball at Gayfield Park (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

“Jamie, for me, is the best goalie in the league. His calmness at the back is excellent.

“We haven’t really made use of Jamie this season because he’s not been at fault for any of the goals we’ve let in, in my opinion – he’s just not been able to save them – but tonight we needed him in the first half. Arbroath put in a few really good balls, a few really good corners,

“What I like about him is that he’s quiet but you don’t not do your job if you’re in front of him because he’ll let you know about it.”

Murray added: “It was a very hard game, as always in this league.

Raith Rovers defender Kieran Ngwenya and Arbroath's Scott Allan in action during their side's Scottish Championship match at Gayfield Park last night (Photo by Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

“I would have been quite happy to get in level at half-time, to be honest, because of the wind that we were facing, but to get the goal seven or eight minutes before gave us a platform for the second half.

“In the second half, I thought we managed the game really well.