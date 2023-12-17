​Saturday’s match-winning goal for Raith Rovers versus Dundee United one of my best, reckons Dylan Easton

​Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Easton rates his match-winning goal away to Dundee United on Saturday as one of the best of his 12-year senior career.

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Easton celebrating at full-time on Saturday after the Fifers' 1-0 win at Dundee United (Photo by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

​The 29-year-old’s 59th-minute shot past home goalkeeper Jack Walton, following a Sam Stanton assist, was his ninth goal of this season in all competitions, and fifth in the Scottish Championship, and he was delighted to see it go in to earn three points for the table-topping Fifers, he told Raith TV after the weekend’s match at Tannadice Park.

“It was up there with my best,” said Easton, formerly at Airdrieonians, Kelty Hearts, Forfar Athletic, Clyde and Elgin City.

“I don’t really do tap-ins. I don’t know why that is. I’d take ten to 15 tap-ins a season but if they go in like that, I’m absolutely delighted.

“It’s something I’ve been working on in training, going both ways, because if I go on my left, I can be a nuisance for defenders.

“As soon as I stood the ball up in the box, I shifted it onto my left foot and I was just thinking one thing. I just put my foot through it and I’m delighted it managed to find the back of the net.

“As soon as I made that run, I knew Stants would find me as he’s been a different class this season.

“I saw the space and he managed to find me and I got in the box and twisted and turned, and as soon as I got that half-yard, I just thought one thing.”

Easton was also thrilled to give Raith’s circa 2,000 travelling supporters cause for celebration, adding: “They’ve been absolutely different class. Ever since I came to the club, they’ve been our 12th man.

“I can’t speak highly enough of them.”