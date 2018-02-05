Sauchie Juniors 0-1 Thornton Hibs: Coleman strike seals third-round place

Thornton showed no signs of ring-rustiness as they progressed into the the third round of the Fife and Lothians Cup after a 1-0 win over Sauchie Juniors.

It was the first game in seven weeks for the side but Max Coleman showed his sharpness, scoring the game’s decisive goal on the hour mark from close range.

Now either Edinburgh United or Haddington Athletic lie in wait for the club.

And the icing on the cake from the Hibs’ perspective came as Jimmy Shields made his 250th appearance in a green and white jersey, with Scott Costello celebrating his first appearance in goals by enjoying a clean sheet.

Both teams had chances to score but it was still goal-less when the referee sounded the half-time whistle.

Coleman broke the deadlock though in the 61st minute following a good run by Garry Thomson.

His shot was parried by Darren Dolan but Shaun Keatings squared the loose ball into the path of Coleman who made no mistake from close range.

Coleman, clearly galvanised by the goal, hit a pile-driver after, which brought out a terrific save from Dolan to keep his team in the game.

At the other end, Costello had to look lively to prevent David Grant from claiming an equaliser.

There were no more goals though meaning that the Hibs will now take on either Edinburgh United or Haddington Athletic in the next round on a date to be advised.

Sauchie: D.Dolan, Houston, Syme, S.Dolan, Bell, McTaggart, Morgan, Cummings, Kelly, Grant, Morrison. Subs: Hewitt, Sharp, Wells.

Thornton Hibs: Costello, M.Robertson, A.Drummond, S.Drummond, Shields, Coleman, Keatings, Hepburn, Ireland, Thomson, McNab. Subs: Shanks, Adam, McMillan, Crichton.

Referee: Mr J.Curran. Man of the Match: Stuart Drummond.