Scone Thistle U19s 2-2 Thornton Hibs U19s: Wee Hibs denied victory

For the second week in succession, the wee Hibs drew 2-2, with Scone Thistle providing the opposition on this occasion.

Richie Simpson gave Thornton an 11th-minute lead when he rose to head home Jack Hoskisson’s corner kick but this advantage was short-lived as within a minute it was all-square when Darren Spence struck a terrific free-kick that gave Inness Pirrie no chance of saving.

Ryan O’Donnell had penalty appeals waved away after being brought down by Blaine Wood. Early in the second half Wood denied O’Donnell again, this time with a great save, but by the 50th minute the Hibs were back in front when Ryan Wilson’s shot from a tight angle hit the back of the net.

Both teams hit the frame of the goal – Duncan McPhee for Thistle and Nathan Harley for the Hibs – before Spence struck another peach of a free-kick to level affairs in the 59th minute to complete the scoring.