Scoring goals for Raith Rovers a ‘dream come true’ for Kieron Bowie

Raith Rovers teen sensation Kieron Bowie admits he is living the dream after scoring his third goal of the season in Saturday’s win over Montrose.

The 16-year-old from Harris Drive grabbed the crucial opener in the 80th minute before going on to claim the man of the match award from both the sponsors and via the fans app.

Bowie has jumped straight from the stands onto the pitch, having supported his home-town team up until joining them as an apprentice last season, making his debut while still at Kirkcaldy High School.

His development since then has been remarkable with the youngster firmly establishing himself in the starting 11, as well as earning a new extended contract until 2022.

“Things are going really well at the moment,” he told the Press.

“Until I started coming in here I was in the stands watching like any other fan so it’s a dream come true.

“Hopefully I can just keep getting more goals and building on my performances.”

Bowie admits he has even surprised himself this season, putting his progress down to the faith put in him by the management team of John McGlynn and Paul Smith.

“Even when I played my full debut against Montrose last season, I still felt I had a long way to go,” he said.

“But it’s down to the gaffer and Smudger – they’ve really helped me become the player I am.

“Two days before we came back in for pre-season the gaffer phoned and asked me to come in to do one-to-one stuff with him.

“We were working on finishing, and just my overall game, and that’s helped me develop a bit more as well.

“I’m glad that he believes in me and wants me to do well.”

Bowie arrived via Glenrothes Strollers U19s, where his coach was former Raith defender Paul Browne, who left Stark’s Park in 2003, a year after the young striker was born.

“He was really good with me,” Bowie revealed.

“I used to play centre midfield and he was the one who asked me to play up front because they never had any strikers. That’s when I really started playing well.”

While Bowie has impressed with skill and composure beyond his years, an undoubted factor in his early breakthrough is his size, which allows him to cope with the physical demands of Scottish League One.

“I’m a lot bigger than most 16-year-olds,” he said. “The secret is eating food basically!

“I’m bigger than my dad now, and he’s quite tall.

“He played for Thornton Hibs and Dysart, and he’s been a big influence as well.

“He’s was always at me to score more goals. If I scored three, he’d be telling me to get more.”

Bowie, nicknamed Ziggy, is now looking forward to competing in his first Fife derby this Saturday as Rovers make the short journey to Methil to face East Fife.

“It’s my first derby and hopefully I can get a goal or two,” he said.

“My main aim is to stay in the team, and keep the consistency going for the whole team as well.”