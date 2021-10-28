Scoring 'utterly sensational' at Dumbarnie golf final near Upper Largo

Jamie McLeary (picture by John Devlin)

Jamie McLeary, a player long associated with Leven Golfing Society, finished third as the 12 finalists shot a combined score of 52 under par between them.

Michael Stewart thought he had done enough in game one when he recorded a nine under-par 63 to equal Paul Lawrie’s blue tees course record.

However, within 20 minutes, Ryan Campbell holed out for a birdie three on the 18th to match Stewart’s score.

Both faced a nervous wait to see who would be crowned champion.

Campbell, of Falkirk, was handed the honours, however, by virtue of the best last six holes.

Campbell, 29, couldn’t hide his delight with a scorecard consisting of nine pars and nine birdies.

“It’s absolutely fantastic to win on a golf course as good as this, especially with the quality of field,” he said.

"I pretty much hit all the fairways, hit some great wedges and holed out beautifully.

"It’s a fantastic way to end the season.”

As well as the £450 first prize, Campbell can look forward to an added bonus of a prize of a seven-night golf break for two people to Eagle Creek in Orlando, Florida.

He had reserved his place at Dumbarnie in the final event of the regular season at Duddingston, where he finished second to the already qualified John Gallagher.

Campbell added the Get Back To Golf Tour had been a fantastic addition to the domestic schedule.

It was good to have the chance to play during a week or two at home, he said, and it was flexible enough to allow a game with friends or maybe somebody you didn’t see very often.

It was social but competitive, which was a big part of the appeal, while the prize funds were excellent, he added.

Runner-up Stewart earned a three-night trip for two to La Cala, Spain.

Two-time Challenge Tour winner Jamie McLeary finished three shots further back but took third with a better inward half. He received a three-night trip for two to the Marine Hotel in Brora, with golf at Brora, Golspie and Tain included.

Stewart also won £250 for nearest the pin at the 16th, with Fraser Moore taking the £500 nearest the pin prize at the eighth.

Tour organiser and ex-European Tour pro Alan Tait said: “The scoring was utterly sensational, to say the least.”

Speaking to the bunkered website, he added: “The finale at Dumbarnie was a fitting way to bring the curtain down on the second Get Back To Golf Tour season.

“The quality of golf produced by the guys was absolutely outstanding and there’s no question that Ryan was a very worthy winner.

“Just as it was last year, the tour has been fantastically well supported, both by the players who took part in the events and the many generous sponsors who threw their weight behind it.