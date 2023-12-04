​Scoring winner against Caley again a great feeling, says Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan

​Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan has told of his joy at not only having ended their 23-year Caley curse but also going on to lay it well and truly to rest with a follow-up victory two months on.

Raith Rovers striker Jamie Gullan being congratulated by team-mate Shaun Byrne after scoring a 94th-minute penalty against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

League victories for the Fifers against Inverness Caledonian Thistle​ are now like an extreme version of the proverbial buses – having waited over two decades for one, they’ve now seen a second arrive shortly afterwards – with a late goal from Gullan to thank on both occasions.

Gullan’s match-winners arrived on 87 minutes, two minutes after coming off the bench, in September and on 94, just over 20 minutes after replacing Jack Hamilton, on Saturday.

“It’s unbelievable,” the 24-year-old, nicknamed Hammer, told Raith TV.

“It was a great feeling. It’s one I’ve kind of been waiting for since I’ve been back from injury again, and that’s the feeling you wait for when you’re doing your rehab and coming back.

“It was brilliant to get the win. After not beating Inverness for so long, to beat them twice in the last couple of minutes in the same season is unbelievable.

“It’s just what we’ve been doing this whole season, grinding out results and getting three points right at the end.”

Though there was some confusion in Raith’s dugout and in the stands over who’d be taking Raith’s spot-kick, Gullan or Josh Mullin, after it was given for a foul by Luis Longstaff on Sam Stanton, the ex-Hibernian player said there’d been no doubt in his mind that he’d be doing the honours.