Thornton Hibs boss Craig Gilbert – the longest serving gaffer in Scottish football – vows to stay with the Memorial Park club “until the grave”.

Craig Gilbert took over as Thornton Hibs manager way back in 2008

Ex-Thornton player Gilbert, who became manager in 2008 and has taken charge of over 500 games, has since landed three league titles, reached three cup finals and been relegated.

He told BBC Scotland: "When you become manager, secretary, treasurer, match secretary, it becomes apparent that you’re in for the long haul. But you’ve to be a dad, mum, psychiatrist, doctor, brother, as the manager.

"Who motivates the motivator? The answer is nobody, I just have to motivate myself.

“You don’t really get loyalty any more do you? You’ll never believe how many players just stop playing football and do nothing in the game. They don’t coach, they don’t manage, they don’t help.

"I was always going to stay in the game.

"I’ve been lucky enough to have a wee bit of success. I’ve had a lot of failure as well.

"I don’t think I’ve changed a lot. You are still wanting to beat your opponent every single Saturday. I’ll be here to the grave because I just love the game.”

On the fact that several players have remained loyal to Thornton – who play in the East of Scotland League second division – or returned for second playing spells, Gilbert added: “I’m very, very lucky to have guys here that are loyal to me. It’s because I kind of make it like that in the dressing room.

"I’ve tried to resign a couple of times but my wife Jane just tells me straight: ‘Don’t be a baby, you love this game, love the football’. Having big shoulders is probably the secret. You have to love what you’re doing, if you don’t love what you’re doing, forget it."

Club captain Gary Thomson greatly respects Gilbert’s qualities as a gaffer.

The skipper said: “Right away I knew this was a club that I wanted to be at. It’s hard not to notice how much effort he puts into each individual.

"Craig was running this club on his own at points in time. He gets to know people on a personal level. Players want to spend their time here because of Craig.