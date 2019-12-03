Scott Agnew wants East Fife to set the standard again

Bayview midfielder Scott Agnew has urged the Fifers to hit the re-set button and find their early season form again.

Agnew was left frustrated at the weekend as the Methil men returned from Airdrie on the wrong end of a 4-0 scoreline.

It was a far cry from the meeting between the two earlier in the campaign when the slick Fifers trounced the Diamonds 4-1.

East Fife were rolling over all before them at that time, and Agnew wants to see the side get back to those levels again.

They won’t have abetter chance to do that than this weekend when a reinvigorated Falkirk visit.

“The manager kept us in for a bit after the Airdrie game to discuss what we didn’t do well,” said Agnew.

“We need to take a look at ourselves as players and get back to the standards we set previously.

“There wasn’t a lot that went right in the game to be honest.

“We were careless on the ball when we did get into good areas.

“It was very scrappy but I don’t think it was a 4-0.”

Manager Darren Young felt East Fife had been on the wrong end of a couple of decisions at the weekend.

There was an appeal that Chris Higgins was fouled in the build up to the first goal while it appeared Callum Smith went down easy under a challenge from Stewart Murdoch for the penalty which led to number two..

“It looked as if some of the decision went against us,” said Agnew.

“That happens, but we still need to be better on the ball and offer more.

“For the penalty, ‘Murdo’ has told me hasn’t touched the guy.

“Then our reaction to it wasn’t great and we go and lose a third before half time.

“The second half was better.” The Methil men will aim to bounce back to form when Falkirk arrive at Bayview on Saturday.

The Bairns have had a bounce since to appointments of Lee Miller and David McCracken on an interim basis.

“Falkirk is massive,” said Agnew.

“It’ll be tough because they’re a good side but we have to work hard and get back to doing what we were doing previously.”