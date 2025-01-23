Scott Brown on Raith Rovers' Scottish Cup win over Falkirk and Barry Robson pressing game impact

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 19: Raith Rovers Manager Barry Robson (R) and Scott Brown (L) at full time during a Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Falkirk and Raith Rovers at The Falkirk Stadium, on January 19, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Raith Rovers ace Scott Brown says his team-mates “won’t fear anyone” in the William Hill Championship if they can keep playing with the quality and endeavour that they showed against Falkirk last Sunday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stark’s Park side secured a trip to Celtic Park in the last-16 of the Scottish Cup after a 2-1 win extra-time win against the Bairns, who currently sit 19 points above Raith in the second tier table.

And although they had to go the distance after Callumn Morrison opened the scoring with ten minutes remaining despite the Kirkcaldy men having the better of the play – goals from Sam Stanton and Dylan Easton turned the tie around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the win, midfielder Brown beamed: “We could have been 3-0 up at half time but it shows that if you don’t your chances at this level then you’ll be punished.

FALKIRK, SCOTLAND - JANUARY 19: Raith Rovers' Scott Brown (L) and Falkirk's Aidan Nesbitt (R) in action during a Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup Fourth Round match between Falkirk and Raith Rovers at The Falkirk Stadium, on January 19, 2025, in Falkirk, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

“Fair to play to Falkirk, they have been on an unbelievable run here and we knew it was going to be difficult.

“But to a man, we were absolutely outstanding. I think that we have set our standards today for how we would like to go forward.

“I am delighted for Sam (Stanton) and Dylan (Easton) showed his quality from the penalty spot. Kev (Dabrowksi) made some big saves at the end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has been a stop-start with the changing of managers and it has been the same for me personally due to injuries.

“Getting back out there was brilliant and we are delighted to be in the next round.”

The 30-year-old ex-Peterhead star was also pleased to see the team reap the benefits of playing a high-pressing game.

Raith didn’t let high-flying Falkirk have any time on the ball – and the likes of former Kirkcaldy pair Brad Spencer and Dylan Tait couldn’t influence the tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think everyone showed today that we are trying to press much higher up the pitch,” Brown added.

“We forced them into mistakes and Falkirk probably haven’t played against a team that have come and been that brave against them.

“When you play like that – you need not just the starting eleven but the substitutes too because of how hard it is. I cramped up after an hour.

“It is going to take a wee while. It will be harder pre-season next year to make sure we are at that intensity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If we can play like that and show that quality then I don’t think we should fear anyone in this league. There is no harder place to play than here.”

Raith Rovers now face John McGlynn’s Falkirk again this Saturday (3pm kick-off) as they look to make it two home league victories over the Bairns this season.