Brown battles with Hibs' Elie Youan (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The Stark’s Park captain returned to action at Easter Road after missing the start of the campaign due to a muscle injury.

He said: “I was delighted to be back. I tore my soleus which is the endurance muscle in the calf.

“It was a long eight weeks. It is the longest injury I have had. To get 70 minutes was great and although I was completely blown towards the end it was well worth it.”

On the match, which Rovers eventually lost 2-1, the skipper added: “I thought we were unlucky not to get anything to be fair, but if you switch off against a team with the quality that Hibs have, then you will be punished for it.

"We conceded two really silly goals but if we continue to play like that then I think it bodes well for the league campaign going forward.

“We actually had a few chances in the first half to go ahead too. The confidence is there. The second goal was criminal because we had just scored ourselves and it kills momentum completely. You can't give a team like Hibs anything and we gave them that goal.

“At times we had them penned in and we didn’t just sit in. We controlled long spells of the match. I really do think if we continue to play like we did then we will be where we want to be at the end of the season.”