Raith Rovers midfielder Scott Brown was delighted to get back on the pitch on Sunday afternoon at Hibernian in the Viaplay Cup second round.
By Ben Kearney
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 2 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST
Brown battles with Hibs' Elie Youan (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)Brown battles with Hibs' Elie Youan (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)
Brown battles with Hibs' Elie Youan (Pic Ross Parker/SNS Group)

The Stark’s Park captain returned to action at Easter Road after missing the start of the campaign due to a muscle injury.

He said: “I was delighted to be back. I tore my soleus which is the endurance muscle in the calf.

“It was a long eight weeks. It is the longest injury I have had. To get 70 minutes was great and although I was completely blown towards the end it was well worth it.”

On the match, which Rovers eventually lost 2-1, the skipper added: “I thought we were unlucky not to get anything to be fair, but if you switch off against a team with the quality that Hibs have, then you will be punished for it.

"We conceded two really silly goals but if we continue to play like that then I think it bodes well for the league campaign going forward.

“We actually had a few chances in the first half to go ahead too. The confidence is there. The second goal was criminal because we had just scored ourselves and it kills momentum completely. You can't give a team like Hibs anything and we gave them that goal.

“At times we had them penned in and we didn’t just sit in. We controlled long spells of the match. I really do think if we continue to play like we did then we will be where we want to be at the end of the season.”

On Liam Dick’s red card for a high boot, Brown said: “It was a wee bit harsh. The game was done. Nick (Walsh) did say the rules now meant he had no choice.”

