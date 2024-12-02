Scott Thomson, Gordon Dalziel and Stevie Crawford with League Cup 30 years ago (Pic SNS)

Raith Rovers’ 1994 League cup final winning goalkeeper Scott Thomson – who famously saved the crucial spot kick from Celtic’s Paul McStay to secure a 6-5 shootout triumph at Ibrox Stadium 30 years ago has been describing the sensational aftermath of the historic victory.

“The celebrations after winning that final were different class,” Thomson, 58, said. “Driving along the M8 we were passing all the buses and they were going mental.

“We were staying in the Dean Park Hotel and it was like there were thousands of people there, it was class. We had a couple of drinks in there and there was a band on.

"Jackie O’s (nightclub) were our sponsors at the time so after we left the Dean Park we went there.

Scott Thomson (back, 2nd left) with his fellow Raith Rovers heroes from 1994 (Pic Alan Dalziel)

"We ended up waking round there, going out the place and back to the Dean Park. It just seemed to be one of those nights that went on and on! It was really, really good and then obviously we had the civic reception during the week in the town centre.

"It was a terrific time and the memories will stay with me for a long, long time. Once we won the cup we went from strength to strength over the next two or three years.

"We had a great blend in that team, a few older ones like David Narey and then we had that little group of 20-somethings, myself, David Sinclair, Shaun Dennis.

"Then we had the younger group who were fearless, Stevie Crawford, Colin Cameron, Jason Dair and Jason Rowbotham.

"The side never changed that much. We got a few signings in here and there but it was a great time to be at Raith and the club always holds a fond place in my heart.”