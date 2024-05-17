Scottish Amateur Cup final: Cupar Hearts goal hero Iain Boylan promised daughter he'd do cartwheel if he scored

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cupar Hearts’ historic second consecutive Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup triumph – they beat Glasgow outfit Garrowhill Thistle 3-1 in the final at Hampden Park last night – was a fantastic evening for manager Sean Simpson and his players.

In front of a 1300 crowd including around 800 Cupar fans, skipper Iain Boylan, 41, netted with a half volley in off the bar in first half stoppage time for 1-0, with Garrowhill then equalising before the Fife outfit won it thanks to Richie Lawson’s penalty after a handball and then substitute Gregg Meikle’s clincher with his first touch.

And Hearts secretary Hayley McHugh revealed that Boylan’s goal had been inspired by a pre-match commitment made to his eight-year-old daughter Georgia.

"Iain had promised Georgia, 8, that if he scored at Hampden he would do a cartwheel so he did that in celebration,” McHugh told the Herald and Citizen. “I thought that was very good.

Jubilant Cupar Hearts players and management celebrate after winning cup on Thursday night (Submitted pic)

"Iain has been at the club for several years. It meant a lot to him to score that goal, he’s a great person and leads by example.

“Winning this cup back to back is an amazing achievement. Last year was a dream come true for everybody connected to the club and to do it two years in a row is simply unbelievable but a real testament to the players’ hard work and dedication.

“We scored just after half-time after missing a hatful of chances in the first half, so that settled us down. It was disappointing conceding the equaliser but it was a good bit of play by them.

"We dominated large parts of the game. Although Garrowhill did look threatening on the break, certainly in the second half, I would say we did very well to control the game.

"We were able to go ahead again almost straight away with a penalty and that put us back on the front foot and we saw it out.

"Having such a big support at Hampden was brilliant for a wee town like Cupar. The atmosphere was brilliant.

“After the game we were greeted by fans at the cross in Cupar singing and with flares which was just an incredible scene.”

Cupar’s trophy hunt this season is far from over as they host Balgonie Scotia in the Smith & Grant Premier League, with only a point required for Simpson’s side to win the league.