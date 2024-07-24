Stephen Gilfillan (left) with former boss Sean Simpson and coach Scott McInroy, with the three trophies won by Cupar Hearts last season

Cupar Hearts, winners of the Scottish Amateur Cup in each of the past two seasons, have now learned their opponents in the 2024-25 senior Scottish Gas Scottish Cup, following Monday’s draw.

Kingdom of Fife Smith and Grant Premier League champions Hearts, now managed by last season’s assistant boss Steve Gilfillan after the summer departure of gaffer Sean Simpson who is now on the committee, face a home preliminary round two tie against South of Scotland Football League side Wigtown & Bladnoch on the weekend of Saturday, August 31.

Gilfillan told the Herald and Citizen: “As soon as the draw was done we did some research on Wigtown & Bladnoch and had a look at previous seasons.

"We are going to watch them a couple of times between now and the tie.

"We are going to watch them a couple of times between now and the tie.

"We have made continuous history by winning the Scottish Amateur Cup back-to-back, first Fife team to do it and then we got into the Scottish Cup second preliminary round last year.

"So there’s potential now to win this game and go into the first round proper so we are hopeful we can make that bit of history again.”

Gilfillan’s team will need to go some in the new campaign if they are to equal the incredible exploits of last term, with the league title comfortably secured when the invincibles recorded 19 wins and a draw.

Their Only Sport Scottish Amateur Cup triumph came thanks to a 3-1 final success over Garrowhill Thistle at Hampden Park, before Cupar also landed the Fife Cup with a 1-0 final victory over Balgonie Scotia at Bayview Stadium.