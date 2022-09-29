Scottish Championship a whole different ball game to League 1, according to Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side win their SPFL Trust Trophy tie at Cove Rangers on Saturday 1-0 (Photo: Stephen Dobson)

“The championship is a very different league to the other three in Scotland,” Murray told the Fife Free Press. “It’s very much different to League 1 and it’s very much different to the premier league and you're caught in the middle.

“There is a quality difference from the premier league to the championship, there’s no question about that, but there’s definitely a physical difference from League 1 to the championship.

“I do believe there are some really good individual players in League 1, for example, but they would be using the percentage game. It’s taken me a bit of time to adapt to the championship as well because I haven't been in the championship for a few years and I was used to League 1.

“Anybody can beat anybody. We went to Partick Thistle and should have got a point. We then beat Ayr United and we got beat off Cove Rangers.

“There is literally nothing between any of the teams, and it would be very hard to predict a winner and who will go down.”

Sixth-placed Raith, 1-0 victors at Cove Rangers in the SPFL Trust Trophy last weekend, return to league duties this Saturday with a trip to Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park to take on third-placed Queen’s Park, promoted from League 1 in the summer and from League 2 the summer before.

It’s been an up-and-down campaign for Murray’s men so far.

“I’m fairly satisfied with our start to the season,” the 41-year-old, capped six times for Scotland between 2002 and 2006, told us.

“Outwith the first game of the season at Cove, I’ve not been too disappointed with our performances, though there have been moments in games when we haven’t done as well as in others.

“All the games that we’ve played – won or lost – have been so, so close.

“I’m like everybody, I’m always slightly biased in my viewpoint of games, but I do believe that we could maybe have had a couple more points on the board, but that’s not the case.

“I’m delighted with the lads in terms of our ability to bounce back from adversity and stuff like that, so I don’t have too many complaints.

“I think we have to respect that the league’s very, very close and very tight. There’s not a lot in it at all.