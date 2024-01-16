Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers delighted as league's top scorer and fans' favourite Lewis Vaughan signs two-year contract extension
The 28-year-old forward, who first signed for Raith way back in January 2012, has shown incredible fortitude to recover from four separate ACL knee injuries – which have all kept him out for several months at a time – to net 10 league goals this season as he spearheads Ian Murray’s team’s bid to win promotion to the top flight after a 27-year absence.
Vaughan, whose existing Raith contract had been due to expire this summer, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign my contract extension with the club, and I am looking forward to the future, especially the second half of this season; seeing what we can achieve as a squad.
"I am enjoying playing football again and working with everyone at the club. The support from the fans and the local community this season has been brilliant.
"I'm honoured to have been awarded a testimonial season after 12 years with Raith Rovers. With several events having already taken place, I'm really looking forward to my testimonial match later in the year."
Raith gaffer Murray spoke about his delight at retaining Vaughan, who has now played 237 matches for Raith and is in the top 20 list of the club’s all-time goalscorers having netted 84 times in a Rovers shirt.
The manager said: "It's great that Lewis has decided to re-sign for the club. He has worked incredibly hard and has shown what a resilient character he is again and again.
"Lewis is our top goalscorer and showed great hunger in committing his future to Raith Rovers. He had been a pleasure to work with and we are fortunate to have him."