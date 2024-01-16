In a major boost for Raith Rovers, the Scottish Championship’s joint top scorer Lewis Vaughan has ended speculation about his immediate future by penning a new two-year contract which keeps him at Kirkcaldy until June 2026.

Lewis Vaughan is delighted to have signed a two-year contract extension at Raith Rovers (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

The 28-year-old forward, who first signed for Raith way back in January 2012, has shown incredible fortitude to recover from four separate ACL knee injuries – which have all kept him out for several months at a time – to net 10 league goals this season as he spearheads Ian Murray’s team’s bid to win promotion to the top flight after a 27-year absence.

Vaughan, whose existing Raith contract had been due to expire this summer, said: "I'm absolutely delighted to sign my contract extension with the club, and I am looking forward to the future, especially the second half of this season; seeing what we can achieve as a squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I am enjoying playing football again and working with everyone at the club. The support from the fans and the local community this season has been brilliant.

Raith boss Ian Murray is full of admiration for what Vaughan has achieved (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"I'm honoured to have been awarded a testimonial season after 12 years with Raith Rovers. With several events having already taken place, I'm really looking forward to my testimonial match later in the year."

Raith gaffer Murray spoke about his delight at retaining Vaughan, who has now played 237 matches for Raith and is in the top 20 list of the club’s all-time goalscorers having netted 84 times in a Rovers shirt.

The manager said: "It's great that Lewis has decided to re-sign for the club. He has worked incredibly hard and has shown what a resilient character he is again and again.