Scottish Championship: Raith Rovers goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski reveals some team-mates laughed at him last summer when he tipped Raith to win league
The 25-year-old Pole, who joined Rovers last summer after leaving Hibernian, said:
"Maybe some of the boys were surprised pre-season when I said we'd win the league but that's my mentality.
"Some of them were laughing so I said: 'Let's see how it goes'. Right now they start believing it as well and I'm very happy I could bring that belief and faith to some of them.
"I'm a big believer we can win the league as we have faced Dundee United twice and we have shown we can compete against them and we were even the better team during those two games.
"We need to keep the momentum going, keep doing what we're doing and we have a big chance to do it.
"Definitely it will be a very good title race to follow. We will go for it.
"Anything is possible in this league so we need to make sure it's not just Dundee United we watch.
"We need to focus on Partick as well. Last season they managed to get to the final of the play-offs and they almost got promoted.
"It went to a penalty shootout and they were so close to doing it.
"We will definitely try to get there as well. But what we need to do is keep winning and keep getting points because we have created such a big gap compared to the other teams.
"We still have a decent gap to Partick so we are still quite calm. We just need to keep performing.”