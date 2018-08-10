Scottish Cup adventure starts with 400-mile round trip for Shipyard

Burntisland Shipyard kick-off the road to Hampden tomorrow with a long trek to face Golspie Sutherland FC in the first preliminary round of the William Hill Scottish Cup.

Grant Brough’s team will make the near 400-mile round trip to King George V Park to visit the North Caledonian Football League club.

Golspie finished runners-up to league champions Orkney FC last season in the nine-team division.

Golspie, like Burntisland, are full members of the Scottish Football Association and have participated in the country’s flagship competition for many years, though this will be the first time the clubs have met.

When asked what he thought of the draw, Shippy boss Brough said: “This is my first Scottish Cup tie and throughout my career as a player or manager I don’t think I have ever had to travel so far for a match.

“Unsurprisingly, I know very little about Golspie but I will do my homework so we are as prepared as possible for the game.”

The winner of the tie faces a trip to Ayrshire to take on Girvan FC in the second preliminary round scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 1.