Scottish Cup defeat for Raith Rovers at Celtic

Ross Matthews battles for possession of the ball with Celtic's Anthony Ralston. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

It was one more conceded as when the sides met at Parkhead in the League Cup in September, but despite that on this occasion it was a better performance from John McGlynn’s side.

The Raith boss made just one change from the line-up which started last Saturday’s stalemate with Hamilton Academical – Frankie Musonda replaced Tom Lang who is to miss the rest of the season after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Rovers’ last win over Celtic was that famous Coca-Cola Cup win in 1994 and they went into the match as huge underdogs with the Parkhead side taking the initiative from the off.

Reghan Tumilty holds off Mikey Johnston. (Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images)

With just two minutes gone Mikey Johnston had an effort on goal which was slightly too high.

After nine minutes Giorgios Giakoumakis flashed a ball across the Rovers goal which Tom Rogic came close to connecting with, before Nir Bitton hit a long-range effort a yard over Jamie MacDonald’s bar.

The keeper then comfortably saved a low drive from Reo Hatate before Celtic eventually took the lead.

Rogic passed the ball to Liam Scales who crashed the ball superbly into the net off the left hand post on the 22nd minute mark.

Three minutes later Raith should have had a penalty when a Reghan Tumilty header struck the arm of Celtic defender Cameron Carter-Vickers but referee Steven McLean waved away the players’ claims.

Rovers were then the beneficiaries of a wrong call when Giakoumakis was pulled up for offside having been put through with MacDonald to beat, but replays showed he was on when the ball was played.

The match dipped in tempo after that and drifted to the break with no goalmouth action at either end, with Rovers going in a goal behind at half time.

Dario Zanatta came on for Ben Williamson for the second half which saw, after a good spell of Rovers pressure, Giakoumakis hit the underside of the visitors’ bar but Johnston was flagged for offside in the build up.

Raith had their first effort on goal on 55 minutes with a drive from the edge of the box from Jamie Gullan but Joe Hart was able to save.

MacDonald saved from a Jota strike before the Celtic sub set up a second goal for the home side.

Hatate played a great ball in behind to Jota who played it across the box where Giakoumakis finished.

Shortly after it was 3-0 and game over.

MacDonald saved superbly from a Daizen Maeda header but the ball went straight back to the Japanese forward and he nodded in.

With 10 minutes to Captain Kyle Benedictus limped off to be replaced by Sean Mackie who signed on loan from Hibs on Saturday, yet another defensive injury that manager McGlynn doesn’t need.

With three minutes left Celtic were awarded a penalty when Sean Mackie handled in the box, though referee McLean booked the wrong player in Ross Matthews for the offence, with Mackie already on a yellow.