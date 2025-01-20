Scottish Cup draw: Barry Robson's Raith Rovers handed Celtic trip in last-16

The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers reward for reaching the last-16 of this year’s Scottish Cup is a trip to competition holders Celtic.

Barry Robson’s side got the better of Falkirk on Sunday afternoon in extra-time to reach the fifth round, and they will now travel to Brendan Rodgers’ side next month.

The Hoops beat fellow top-flight team Kilmarnock 2-1 at home to reach the last-16 and they sit 13 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership table.

And the money-spinning tie earns a massive financial reward for the Stark’s Park outfit and for ex-Aberdeen boss Robson – with the Championship club set to pocket a healthy sum.

Participation in the final-16 plus a likely TV facility fee and a 40-odd per cent gate receipt split will pocket Raith a significant six-figure sum with the January transfer window still open.

Fifth-round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, February 8 subject to broadcast selections.

Full draw

Ayr United vs Hibs

Celtic vs Raith Rovers

St Mirren vs Hearts

Rangers vs Queen's Park

Livingston vs Cove Rangers

Aberdeen vs Dunfermline

St Johnstone vs Hamilton

Dundee vs Airdrie