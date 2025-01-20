Scottish Cup draw: Barry Robson's Raith Rovers handed Celtic trip in last-16
Barry Robson’s side got the better of Falkirk on Sunday afternoon in extra-time to reach the fifth round, and they will now travel to Brendan Rodgers’ side next month.
The Hoops beat fellow top-flight team Kilmarnock 2-1 at home to reach the last-16 and they sit 13 points clear at the top of the William Hill Premiership table.
And the money-spinning tie earns a massive financial reward for the Stark’s Park outfit and for ex-Aberdeen boss Robson – with the Championship club set to pocket a healthy sum.
Participation in the final-16 plus a likely TV facility fee and a 40-odd per cent gate receipt split will pocket Raith a significant six-figure sum with the January transfer window still open.
Fifth-round ties are set to take place on the weekend of Saturday, February 8 subject to broadcast selections.
Full draw
Ayr United vs Hibs
Celtic vs Raith Rovers
St Mirren vs Hearts
Rangers vs Queen's Park
Livingston vs Cove Rangers
Aberdeen vs Dunfermline
St Johnstone vs Hamilton
Dundee vs Airdrie
