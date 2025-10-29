Scottish Cup dream ends for Tayport at Dumbarton

George Shields' Tayport were defeated 2-0 at Dumbarton in Scottish Cup

Tayport manager George Shields has assessed the ‘deflating’ nature of conceding a goal just before half-time in last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Dumbarton which saw Shields’ men exit the Scottish Gas Men’s Scottish Cup at the second round stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tayport, who ply their trade in the SJFA East Region Midland League Premier Division, started the game at the Marbill Coaches Stadium as massive underdogs against a side playing in William Hill League Two.

And The Canniepairt outfit – who almost took a shock lead on 20 minutes when Ben Sivewright’s fine effort from 30 yards hit the top of Dumbarton’s bar – were ultimately ousted from Scotland’s biggest national cup competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Sons went ahead on 37 minutes when Morgyn Neill headed in a Dom Docherty free-kick. And cup progression was sealed for the hosts on 50 minutes when sponsor’s man-of-the-match Gordon Walker headed in unchallenged at the back post.

Gutted Tayport gaffer Shields told club media post match: “I thought we adapted very well to the conditions. It was quite windy.

"I thought we did all right for the first 40 minutes. Obviously we’ve lost a goal just on half-time and that deflated the boys a wee bit.

"But I thought we competed really well for the first 45 minutes. We just sort of turned off for that free-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had spoken before the game that they were dangerous at setplays and ultimately it turned out that way.”

When asked if Tayport would now be focusing on the league for the rest of the season, Shields added: “We’ve obviously still got the Junior Scottish Cup to look forward to as well.

"But the league is definitely our main objective. It’s been that way since the start of the season, to do well in the league and try and get as high as we can so we’ll concentrate on that.”