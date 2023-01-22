Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Raith Rovers learn possible opponents if they progress against Linlithgow Rose

That rearranged tie takes place on Tuesday night at Prestonfield Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45pm after the cold weather saw the match postponed on Saturday.

The winner of the match will host Stevie Hammell’s Motherwell on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.

The Fir Park side beat Arbroath 2-0 over the weekend to reach this stage of the competition, with new signing Mikael Mandron grabbing a double at Gayfield.

The Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

Full draw

Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle

