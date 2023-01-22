Scottish Cup fifth round draw: Raith Rovers learn possible opponents if they progress against Linlithgow Rose
Raith Rovers will host Premiership opposition at home in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup, if they can firstly navigate a tricky tie with East of Scotland Football League Premier Division leaders Linlithgow Rose.
That rearranged tie takes place on Tuesday night at Prestonfield Stadium, with kick-off at 7.45pm after the cold weather saw the match postponed on Saturday.
The winner of the match will host Stevie Hammell’s Motherwell on the weekend of February 11/12, with a handful of matches being picked for live television coverage by the BBC/Viaplay.
The Fir Park side beat Arbroath 2-0 over the weekend to reach this stage of the competition, with new signing Mikael Mandron grabbing a double at Gayfield.
Full draw
Linlithgow Rose/Raith Rovers v Motherwell, Livingston v Inverness CT/Queen's Park, Dundee United v Kilmarnock , Hamilton Academical v Hearts, Celtic v St Mirren , Cove Rangers/Ayr United v Elgin City/Drumchapel United, Darvel/Aberdeen v Falkirk , Rangers v Partick Thistle