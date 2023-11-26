Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Raith Rovers handed trip to Premiership opposition

Raith Rovers have been handed a trip to Premiership opposition in the fourth round of the Scottish Cup.

DUNFERMLINE, SCOTLAND - NOVEMBER 24: Raith Rovers' Sam Stanton celebrates his goal to make it 2-0 during a Scottish Cup match between Dunfermline Athletic and Raith Rovers at KDM Group East End Park, on November 24, 2023, in Dunfermline, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)

Ian Murray’s men will travel to West Lothian on the weekend of Saturday, January 20, to take on struggling Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, who enter the competition at this stage.

The Stark’s Park side reached the fourth round thanks to a stunning 3-0 win over Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic last Friday. Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan sealed progression at East End Park – with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski also saving a penalty.

Last term, Rovers reached the quarter final stage, losing out 3-0 to holders Rangers at Ibrox.

The full draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round:

Ayr United vs Kelty Hearts

Kilmarnock vs Dundee

Greenock Morton vs Montrose

Inverness vs Broomhill

St Mirren vs Queen of the South

Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers

Clyde vs Aberdeen

Spartans vs Hearts

Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk

Livingston vs Raith Rovers

Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic

Ross County vs Partick Thistle

Celtic vs Buckie Thistle

Forfar vs Hibs

Airdrieonians vs St Johnstone