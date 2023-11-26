Scottish Cup fourth round draw: Raith Rovers handed trip to Premiership opposition
Ian Murray’s men will travel to West Lothian on the weekend of Saturday, January 20, to take on struggling Livingston at the Tony Macaroni Arena, who enter the competition at this stage.
The Stark’s Park side reached the fourth round thanks to a stunning 3-0 win over Fife rivals Dunfermline Athletic last Friday. Goals from Jack Hamilton, Sam Stanton and Lewis Vaughan sealed progression at East End Park – with goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski also saving a penalty.
Last term, Rovers reached the quarter final stage, losing out 3-0 to holders Rangers at Ibrox.
The full draw for the Scottish Cup fourth round:
Ayr United vs Kelty Hearts
Kilmarnock vs Dundee
Greenock Morton vs Montrose
Inverness vs Broomhill
St Mirren vs Queen of the South
Brora Rangers vs Cove Rangers
Clyde vs Aberdeen
Spartans vs Hearts
Bonnyrigg Rose vs Falkirk
Livingston vs Raith Rovers
Motherwell vs Alloa Athletic
Ross County vs Partick Thistle
Celtic vs Buckie Thistle
Forfar vs Hibs
Airdrieonians vs St Johnstone
Dumbarton vs Rangers