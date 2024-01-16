Having beaten top flight Motherwell 3-1 at home in the Scottish Cup fifth round last season, Raith Rovers assistant boss Colin Cameron knows that some punters may see his high flying Championship side as a good bet to defeat ’Well’s fellow Premiership strugglers Livingston in the fourth round of this season’s competition.

With Livi bottom of the Premiership pile after a dismal league campaign, Rovers followers will fancy their chances of Raith producing another upset at the Tony Macaroni Arena this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

"We're not going into that game as favourites, because Livingston are in the Premier League,” Cameron told the Fife Free Press. "They are playing against quality teams week in, week out and it's a tough, tough league.

"But look at us last season. We played against Motherwell in the Scottish Cup, at home albeit, and we managed to win that.

"So we proved last season that it is possible to win against a team from the Premier League. But on the day you've got to make sure that everybody's playing to their potential and hope that Livingston have a wee bit of an off day.

"One thing's for sure, we know we're going to have to be in a battle because they're a big, strong physical team so we've got to match that.”

Title-chasing Raith also have a chance of glory in the SPFL Trust Trophy, with last season’s runner-up at home to ‘bogey side’ Airdrieonians – who have twice beaten Raith 1-0 in the league and drawn 1-1 in the other match this term – in the semi-finals on Friday, February 2, kick-off 7.40pm.

Cameron said: "If we knew why we struggle against Airdrie then we wouldn't have been on the end of these defeats.

"For whatever reason, when we've played Airdrie we've never hit the potential that we showed in other games. You've got to give Airdrie credit for that as well.

"But when you look at the three games, there has never been much between the two teams. In both games that they've won they've taken a chance that's come along. But we know that we can play a lot better.

"Of course it is exciting that we've got the two cup competitions to play in.

"It shows to everybody that we are a good team and we've put things together as a unit.

"Getting a run in cups is always a bonus I feel. I always think that people try to say it has a negative effect on your league performances because you can take your eye off the ball in the league.

"I can go back to personal experiences with Raith. The year that we won the Coca-Cola Cup (1994), we also won the league.

"It had a really positive effect on our confidence levels.

"So being in these cups for as long as possible can only help and it can be a good distraction as well because we can almost go out and enjoy these games with no pressure.

“These cups are a nice distraction but still an opportunity to win some silverware."

"Players put pressure on themselves.