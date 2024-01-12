Although many observers will quietly fancy Scottish Championship high-flyers Raith Rovers to pull off a giant-killing at premiership tail-enders Livingston in the Scottish Cup fourth round a week on Saturday, January 20, goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski is warning fans not to underestimate a side he failed to beat during his days with former club Hibernian.

Kevin Dabrowski celebrates saving Lewis McCann's penalty during Raith's 3-0 win at Dunfermline in the previous round of the Scottish Cup on November 24 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“We’ll definitely give it a go and fancy ourselves to perform and try to beat Livingston,” Dabrowski told the Fife Free Press.

"We will be full of confidence but we’re going to have lots of respect for them because they’re still a Premiership side.

"They’ve been in the Premiership for such a long time. They’ve managed to be in the top six many times as well.

"So you can never underestimate Livingston because they can be solid.

"We have to play at their stadium as well and it’s always a difficult place to go.

"Me being with Hibs, we never performed well enough to bear them so I know it's going to be a tough place to go but we’ll do everything to win this game.

"There is no reason why we can’t go quite far in the Scottish Cup. You saw last season, beating Motherwell 3-1 at Stark’s Park was something incredible.

"That was a great one so why not do it again? The boys were capable of that, so we will try and get as far as possible.”