Scottish Cup: Raith Rovers keeper Kevin Dabrowski hoping to end wretched career run against Livingston next weekend
“We’ll definitely give it a go and fancy ourselves to perform and try to beat Livingston,” Dabrowski told the Fife Free Press.
"We will be full of confidence but we’re going to have lots of respect for them because they’re still a Premiership side.
"They’ve been in the Premiership for such a long time. They’ve managed to be in the top six many times as well.
"So you can never underestimate Livingston because they can be solid.
"We have to play at their stadium as well and it’s always a difficult place to go.
"Me being with Hibs, we never performed well enough to bear them so I know it's going to be a tough place to go but we’ll do everything to win this game.
"There is no reason why we can’t go quite far in the Scottish Cup. You saw last season, beating Motherwell 3-1 at Stark’s Park was something incredible.
"That was a great one so why not do it again? The boys were capable of that, so we will try and get as far as possible.”
On Raith’s upcoming SPFL Trust Trophy semi-final against Airdrieonians on Friday, February 2, Dabrowski added: “After the last few results against Airdrie we have something to work on and we need to beat them this time. It will be an exciting game and the stakes are very high.”