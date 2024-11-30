Scottish Cup: Raith Rovers progress to fourth round after 4-0 win at Linlithgow Rose
A Dylan Easton double and strikes from Lewis Gibson and Jack Hamilton sealed a potential money-spinning tie for the Kirkcaldy club in West Lothian on Saturday afternoon.
The Stark’s Park side got off the a flying start when Paul Hanlon found winger Gibson with a smart through pass, with the winger finishing well on 22 minutes to quell any cup shock fears.
Raith quickly made it two five minutes after the break when Easton slotted home from the penalty spot past Cammy Binnie.
And the influential attacker then grabbed his second and the visitors third just before the hour mark when headed home at the back post from Korede David’s cross.
Jack Hamilton rounded off the scoring with five minutes to, slotting home Josh Mullin’s low cross.
Neill Collins’ side can now look forward to Monday night’s fourth round draw, with takes place after Falkirk’s tie with East Kilbride.
