Scottish Cup second round draw: East Fife handed home tie against Highland League side

The Scottish Gas Men's Scottish Cup trophy (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

East Fife have been handed a home tie against Highland League opposition in the second round of this year’s Scottish Cup.

Dick Campbell’s side – who currently sit top of League Two – will host Banks O’ Dee at The MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, October 26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Fifers enter at this stage of the competition alongside the other 11 fourth tier SPFL clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aberdeen-based Banks O’ Dee sit fourth in the Highland League and reached the second round after a 1-0 away win at Lowland League Gala Fairydean Rovers last weekend.

Ties are subject to television coverage with BBC Scotland set to pick one match to show live.

Last season, East Fife exited the competition in round two, losing out 1-0 to East of Scotland Dunbar United.