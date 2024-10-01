Scottish Cup second round draw: East Fife handed home tie against Highland League side
Dick Campbell’s side – who currently sit top of League Two – will host Banks O’ Dee at The MGM Timber Bayview Stadium on the weekend of Saturday, October 26.
The Fifers enter at this stage of the competition alongside the other 11 fourth tier SPFL clubs.
Aberdeen-based Banks O’ Dee sit fourth in the Highland League and reached the second round after a 1-0 away win at Lowland League Gala Fairydean Rovers last weekend.
Ties are subject to television coverage with BBC Scotland set to pick one match to show live.
Last season, East Fife exited the competition in round two, losing out 1-0 to East of Scotland Dunbar United.