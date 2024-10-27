Scottish Cup third round draw: Raith Rovers handed away trip to Lowland League side Linlithgow Rose

Raith Rovers ace Aidan Connolly up against Linlithgow Rose at Prestonfield during a Scottish Cup fourth round tie between the sides last year (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers have been drawn away to Scottish Lowland Football League side Linlithgow Rose in the third round of this year’s Scottish Cup.

Neill Collins’ side currently sit eighth in the William Hill Championship following a tough start to the season that saw ex-boss Ian Murray depart after an opening day defeat at Airdrieonians.

They’ll now travel to West Lothian on the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with ties subject to BBC Scotland picking a match for live television coverage.

Linlithgow Rose progressed to the third round after a 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin at home on Saturday, and they will be hoping to avenge the last competitive meeting between the sides.

Under former gaffer Murray, Rovers met the Prestonfield outfit in the Scottish Cup two seasons ago, winning 2-1 at Prestonfield last January thanks to a double from Jamie Gullan.

Last season, the Kirkcaldy club lost out in the fourth round, exiting the competition after a 2-1 loss against then-Premiership outfit Livingston.

Full draw

Arbroath v Queen of the South

Ayr United v Greenock Morton

Banks O'Dee v Hamilton Academical

Clydebank v Buckie Thistle

Cove Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle

Cowdenbeath v Brechin City

Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic

Dundee North End v Airdrieonians

East Kilbride v Falkirk

Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic

Elgin City v Kelty Hearts

Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion

Fraserburgh v Annan Athletic

Irvine Meadow v Stenhousemuir

Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers

Livingston v Brora Rangers

Musselburgh Athletic v Bo'ness United

Peterhead v Montrose

Queen's Park v Partick Thistle

Stranraer v Broxburn Athletic