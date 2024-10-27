Scottish Cup third round draw: Raith Rovers handed away trip to Lowland League side Linlithgow Rose
Neill Collins’ side currently sit eighth in the William Hill Championship following a tough start to the season that saw ex-boss Ian Murray depart after an opening day defeat at Airdrieonians.
They’ll now travel to West Lothian on the weekend of Saturday, November 30 with ties subject to BBC Scotland picking a match for live television coverage.
Linlithgow Rose progressed to the third round after a 3-0 win over Clachnacuddin at home on Saturday, and they will be hoping to avenge the last competitive meeting between the sides.
Under former gaffer Murray, Rovers met the Prestonfield outfit in the Scottish Cup two seasons ago, winning 2-1 at Prestonfield last January thanks to a double from Jamie Gullan.
Last season, the Kirkcaldy club lost out in the fourth round, exiting the competition after a 2-1 loss against then-Premiership outfit Livingston.
Full draw
Arbroath v Queen of the South
Ayr United v Greenock Morton
Banks O'Dee v Hamilton Academical
Clydebank v Buckie Thistle
Cove Rangers v Inverness Caledonian Thistle
Cowdenbeath v Brechin City
Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic
Dundee North End v Airdrieonians
East Kilbride v Falkirk
Edinburgh City v Dunfermline Athletic
Elgin City v Kelty Hearts
Forfar Athletic v Stirling Albion
Fraserburgh v Annan Athletic
Irvine Meadow v Stenhousemuir
Linlithgow Rose v Raith Rovers
Livingston v Brora Rangers
Musselburgh Athletic v Bo'ness United
Peterhead v Montrose
Queen's Park v Partick Thistle
Stranraer v Broxburn Athletic
