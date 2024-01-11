Season ticket surprise from Dunfermline sponsor for Raith Rovers fan attacked after Ne’er derby
It’s the latest gesture of support towards Kieren Ross who needed hospital treatment following the incident which was widely condemned by players, both clubs and fans after footage emerged on social media. SRJ Windows, the Pars' main sponsor, covered the cost of a 2024-25 pass to watch Rovers.
In a social media post, the company said: “After the terrible events, following the DAFC v Raith Rovers match, SRJ, as DAFC’s main sponsor, wanted to show our support for Kieren. We have today paid Raith Rovers Football Club, for a season ticket for Kieren, for season 2024-25. We are pleased to assist Kieren in a very small way. As a father himself, our chairman spoke to Kieren’s mother in person to let her know that we would like to help, and offer our full support. Rivalry and competition is healthy, but friendship, tolerance and respect are much more important.”
The young fan was also a guest of Raith Rovers and travelled on the team bus to the weekend game against Airdrie after watching them in training. He was also given gifts by the players and an anonymous source bought a £200 voucher for him to spend at the club shop.
Police have arrested six people in connection with the incident and their inquiries are on going.