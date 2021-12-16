Seasoned centre-back Berra hopes Raith Rovers can stretch unbeaten run

Christophe Berra (picture by Scott Louden)

So reckoned veteran defender Christophe Berra, who bagged himself a couple of man of the match gongs – fellow defender Tom Lang got another – after one of the stiffest tests of the season last Saturday against Kilmarnock.

Rovers are just a point behind Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the top and a little way ahead of the other teams who’ve broken clear in the top five. On Saturday, they travel to Maryhill in Glasgow to face another team among that bunch, Partick Thistle.

The slender win at Stark’s Park represented a vital three points, said Berra, and was another game ticked off. Raith knew it would be a tight game, as Killie had about the strongest away record in the league. “We got a penalty but a win is a win and we look forward to Partick Thistle,” he added.

The game had been very close until Dario Zanatta converted the 57th-minute spot kick, said Berra, 36. “For a wee period after that, we were on top. We know what it’s like in this league – when teams are chasing games, they throw people up front and there’s no real set principle about the way they play. They try to get people wide and get balls into the box. But we managed to defend those situations well by stopping crosses and defending the box, while the forwards and midfielders put their work rate in as well.”

Another formidable challenge lay ahead at Firhill on Saturday but Rovers would be ready, added Berra.

“Ian McCall has them well drilled and they will be attacking, trying to create chances and making us defend, that's for sure,” he added.

“They will be hurting and looking for a reaction after losing to Arbroath, who are doing extraordinarily well just now. You can never drop your guard – from top to bottom, the margins in these games are fine, no matter what your league position is.