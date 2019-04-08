Second half Livingston comeback ends in defeat for 10-man Kirkcaldy YM

Kirkcaldy YM 1 Livingston United 2

YM kicked off their final home league game of the season against a Livingston side whom they have already met on three occasions this season.

Each of the previous games had been hard and close fought battles, and this match turned out to be no different.

With they YM welcoming back Jason Nouri after a two game suspension it was to be an eventful day for the Denfield captain.

YM got off to the perfect start, taking an early lead when the ball fell to Nouri some 25 yards from goal and he took one stride before launching a great right foot shot which went in off the 'keeper's left hand post.

The game continued at a ferocious pace as both teams fought for every ball.

YM were to suffer on the end of a few ‘tough’ Livingston challenges with early injuries for Paul Browne and Ross Ogden forcing manager Craig Ness into a couple of unplanned early changes.

Further injuries to Chris Price caused further delay as Livingston's physical style of play took its toll on the YM players.

Although the strange inconsistent decisions from referee McDonald did not help matters as he struggled to keep with the pace of the game.

There was no further scoring before half-time, but Livingston levelled from the penalty spot early in the second half.

The ball was played up the left wing chased by Livingston's Gregory and YM’s Martin.

With both players running full out, they broke into the box and after a tangle of legs both fell to the ground.

The referee pointed to the spot and Antonio Jaconelli stepped up to send 'keeper Wilson the wrong way and tie the game at 1-1.

The crucial third goal of the match arrived after 76 minutes when Livingston's Gregory broke through the middle of the YM defence but was brought down by Nouri 25 yards from goal.

The ref got this decision right and booked Nouri. Up stepped Livingston sub MacIntosh who curled a great shot into Wilson’s top left hand corner to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

Nouri was to suffer further when after a break across the box by Bryan Jaconelli in 83 minutes, the YM skipper slid in with a hard but fair tackle and made clear contact with the ball.

However, appeals from the sidelines may have had an influence on the referee who decided that the tackle merited a second booking and a red card for the YM midfielder.

YM pushed more players up front in search of the equaliser, but there was to be no further scoring and the three points headed back to Livingston.

Yet another tough match against a good Livingston side who deserve their likely second place finish in the league.

As for the YM, after disappointing seasons in recent years, they sit with one league game to go in a respectable seventh place in the league, but with most of the teams below having games in hand, can still finish anywhere between sixth and second bottom 11th which shows how tight the league has been.

Wherever they end up massive strides have been made in a short period of time with plans to continue this progress both on and off the pitch.

A win next week away at a much improved Stoneyburn in their last league game of the season will go a huge way to clinching a mid-table finish.