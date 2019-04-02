Second half onslaught as Kirkcaldy YM suffer heavy cup defeat

Kirkcaldy YM 0 Dundee North End 7

YM went into this DJ Laing East Region Cup tie against the Premier League North leaders as big underdogs.

After keeping the first half to 1-0, the Dokens ran away with it in the second scoring a further six unanswered goals to take their deserved place in the quarter finals.

YM gave starts to returning keeper Cammie Lambie as well as recent signings Paul Browne and Cammie Lewis as both teams looked to assert themselves on the game.

The early play went from end to end as both teams looked to get a foothold on the game.

YM had a great chance to open the scoring in 11 minutes after great play in midfield by Cammy Lewis was followed by a fantastic pass to Ewan Henderson, playing him through on the edge of the box with only the 'keeper to beat, but Kelly was quickly off his line and Henderson’s shot went agonisingly past the post.

The Denfield Park men were to rue that miss when the visitors opened the scoring after 15 minutes.

A long ball was played into the box and YM 'keeper Lambie came out but failed to get a hold of the ball, which bobbled about in the box before falling to the impressive Sutherland who knocked the ball home for a couple of yards for his first of the day to give North End a 1-0 lead.

YM tried hard to get back level in the match but North End started to create a number of chances with both pacey wingers Sivewright and Rigden causing bother on the flanks and central strikers Sutherland and Devine giving Browne and Scott Warrander a busy afternoon.

Further chances fell to both Sutherland and Devine which produced excellent saves from YM keeper Lambie but there was no further scoring before halftime. Although North End had created more chances than the YM the teams were separated by a solitary easily preventable goal.

YM went on an attack early on after the break, and won a corner after 47 minutes. The cross from the right was met at the back post by Browne who headed back into the six yard box for Henderson, but as his back header floated over Kelly’s head into the net the ref's whistle for offside brought the early celebrations to an abrupt halt.

YM had started the half brightly but North End killed the game with two goals in as many minutes both from free headers inside the six yard box.

Firstly a cross from the right after 56 minutes from Sivewright found Sutherland free in the centre of the six yard box to give Lambie no chance and double their lead.

Two minutes later and the YM had not learned their lesson when another cross from the left again found Sutherland free inside the six yard box to head home the third for his hat trick.

The goals kept on coming when after 59 minutes Scott Warrander brought Sutherland down in the box and up stepped Szpak to make it 4-0.

North End left winger, Rigden, had been causing the YM defence bother all afternoon and he made it five after 75 minutes when from a corner from the left he found time to control the ball, juggle with it before turning and striking a right foot shot high into the net.

Rigden added his second and North Ends sixth after 77 minutes when Milne got on the end of another Sivewright cross but Lambie could only parry the ball out to Rigden to blast in from close range.

The final goal arrived after 83 minutes when Sutherland picked up the ball on the right and headed for goal. As Lambie came out to narrow the angle Sutherland slotted the ball into the opposite corner for his fourth and and the visitors seventh to complete the YM’s heaviest defeat of the season.

Although YM competed well in the first half, poor defending at the start of the second half cost them dearly and the impressive visitors took full advantage to run out worthy winners.

The YM will now have to pick themselves up for the final two league games, which will have a huge bearing on where they finish the campaign.

Although currently sitting in sixth place, they can still finish anywhere from fifth to second bottom in this very tight and competitive Premier League South.

This Saturday YM welcome second-placed Livingston to Denfield for a 2.30 p.m kickoff.