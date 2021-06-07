Second signing of the day for Raith Rovers
Raith Rovers announced their second signing of a manic Monday with the return of a familiar face.
Attacking midfielder Aidan Connolly has signed a two-year deal after leaving Falkirk.
It’s the 25-year-old’s second spell at Stark’s Park having spent a four-month spell under former boss Ray McKinnon in the second half of the 2015-16 season.
Connolly counts Queens Park, Dundee United, York City and Rovers’ Fife rivals Dunfermline among his former clubs, along with a loan spell at Brechin City.
He told Raith TV he was happy to return.
"It’s good to be back,” he said, “I like the way they play and I really enjoyed it here last time.
"I’m more experienced now and it’s good that I know the club.
"They did well last season and they’ll be looking to push on again and get to the next stage and get promoted.
"Hopefully I can help.”