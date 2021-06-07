Second signing of the day for Raith Rovers

New Raith signing Aidan Connolly in action for Falkirk last season.

Attacking midfielder Aidan Connolly has signed a two-year deal after leaving Falkirk.

It’s the 25-year-old’s second spell at Stark’s Park having spent a four-month spell under former boss Ray McKinnon in the second half of the 2015-16 season.

Connolly counts Queens Park, Dundee United, York City and Rovers’ Fife rivals Dunfermline among his former clubs, along with a loan spell at Brechin City.

He told Raith TV he was happy to return.

"It’s good to be back,” he said, “I like the way they play and I really enjoyed it here last time.

"I’m more experienced now and it’s good that I know the club.

"They did well last season and they’ll be looking to push on again and get to the next stage and get promoted.