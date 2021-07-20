Second signing of the week for Raith Rovers

New Raith Rovers signing, Ethon Varian.

Following the capture of midfielder Blaise Riley-Snow the Stark’s Park club have signed 18-year-old striker Ethon Varian on loan from Stoke City.

The teenager, who made an appearance as a trialist in Iain Davidson’s testimonial match on Friday, has agreed a deal until January.

The Irishman made his Republic of Ireland U21 debut in March, and has come through the ranks at Stoke after signing as a professional in July 2020.