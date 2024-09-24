Reo Martin at last Friday's awards ceremony in Glasgow with his parents John and Leanne (Pic by GATV)

In a sensational achievement, Glenrothes Boxing Club ace Reo Martin has been named as Scottish Schoolboy Boxer of the Year.

The 14-year-old Glenrothes High School pupil – who is coached by Stevie McGuire – landed the accolade after a sensational 2024 which saw him crowned Scottish champion, land a UK silver medal and also represent Scotland at the EUBC Schools European Championships in Bosnia, all in the 54kg fight class.

These achievements saw Reo shortlisted for the Scottish Schoolboy Boxer of the Year prize and – after receiving most support in a public vote – he was presented with his trophy during a ceremony at Glasgow’s Radisson Blu Hotel last Friday night.

"This award tops off Reo’s year,” his dad John told the Glenrothes Gazette. “He’s had a great year, becoming Scottish champion and then getting beaten in the GB final and also fought in the Europeans where he reached the quarter-finals.

"I’m over the moon.

"After Reo’s name was announced as Scottish Schoolboy Boxer of the Year he walked up to the stage, received his trophy and gave a wee speech, thanking his sponsors, family and coaches. It was a good experience for him.”

Next up for Reo is a home boxing show at CISWO Glenrothes on November 10, where he is expected to step up to fight at 57kg.

"I think Reo will cope with the step up in weight no problem,” John said. “He’s been sparring at 57kg and 60kg so there are no issues there.

"He has been sparring with the gym’s George Stewart, who is the Celtic champion, so I think he’ll do fine.

"I think Reo has a bright future in boxing. He’s been doing it since he was five. He gave up football to go and do boxing, he’s training every day.

"As long as he keeps a level head and keeps working hard, he’ll get his rewards.

"He had been talking about wanting to fight at the Olympics but he’s now talking about maybe turning pro as quick as he can. So that will probably be when he’s about 18.”

Although his heart is set on boxing, Reo has also expressed an interest in working as a trainee with his dad – an operations manager for an electricity company – in that industry after potentially leaving school at 16.