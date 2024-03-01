Josh Mullin is eyeing a third promotion to top flight (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Mullin, 31, who joined Raith last summer after leaving Ayr United, got promoted from Scotland’s second tier with Livi in 2017-2018, with the West Lothian outfit finishing second in the Championship before beating Dundee United and Partick Thistle in the two-legged play-off semi-finals and final respectively to reach the top 12. Then he went up automatically in 2018-19 when the Staggies won the league.

The playmaker told RaithTV: "I've been fortunate enough to get promoted a couple of times and the Raith squad we have is equally as good, better maybe - who knows - to go and kind of challenge. And that's exactly what we're doing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I think we're up there because of the type of boys we've got in the changing room.

"I think you can see that the last couple of weeks in the performances. We're just back to basics, everybody knowing their roles and working for each other.

"That will always get you through the tricky periods. Maybe we were still doing those things but we just weren't getting the results.

"It's a long season but I think if you'd asked anybody 11 games to go and we're joint top with Dundee United then everybody would have taken it.

"It's just about keeping that togetherness, keeping going.”