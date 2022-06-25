Seven up for Raith Rovers as pre-season gets underway

Jamie Gullan opens the scoring at Dunbar's New Countess Park. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Rovers, playing in their training kit ahead of the launch of the official strip at Sunday’s Stark’s Park open day, were on top throughout the testimonial for the home side’s long-serving captain Grant Thomson, with six different scorers sharing the goals.

Murray’s men romped to a 4-0 lead at half time and the deficit would have been even larger but for an inspired performance in goal from United’s Sean Brennan.

Raith, playing an attacking 4-3-3 formation, had already threatened before new signing Scott Brown hit the post from an Aidan Connolly corner on 12 minutes, but shortly after the visitors took the lead.

Dario Zanatta played the ball to Connolly who had a shot cleared off the line, but Jamie Gullan was on hand to put the ball away.

Three minutes later and Gullan doubled the lead, netting from the penalty spot after Connolly had been tripped.

Connolly had a couple of efforts on goal before another new signing, Dylan Easton, got his first goal for the club in some style, rifling home a great strike from 25 yards.

Just after the half hour mark and it was 4-0, Connolly finally finding the net from an Easton cut back.

Brennan denied Gullan, Sam Stanton and Easton before a piledriver from Brown went narrowly wide as the half came to a close with Raith four goals to the good.

Dunbar fielded an almost entirely new XI for the second half, with Shea Dowie following in Brennan’s footsteps and pulling off a fine save from Zanatta early on.

Gullan then shot narrowly wide before the Kirkcaldy side added a fifth.

Sub Ethan Ross went past a couple of Dunbar defenders and coolly rolled the ball home.

With 76 minutes another sub scored – Kieran Mitchell with a fine side-footed volley from a cross from Raith trialist, Brody Paterson.

Only five minutes remained when the goal of the game came from Dunbar’s James Redpath with an incredible strike from virtually the halfway line, which gave Raith ‘keeper Robbie Thomson no chance.