Seventh heaven for Kirkcaldy & Dysart

Right from the kick off the hosts showed their intent with a excellent opener after only 40 seconds.

The ball was played up to Ireland who played a neat one two with Smith and the latter’s shot was parried by the keeper for McGowan to tap in for number one.

The home side got their second on 21 minutes when a low in-swinging corner by Bridgeford was turned into the own net by one of visitors’ defenders after pressure from Ross.

On 36 minutes a excellent pass from Price to Ireland allowed the centre the time to cross for McGowan to finish with a neat header into the corner for number three.

The first half finished with the visitors having their only attempt at goal from a free kick which came to nothing.

Manager Craig Ness started to ring the changes after the hour mark with Walton and Jeffries coming on to freshen things up and two minutes later a great pass from Jeffries put McKenzie through, who rounded the keeper to make it 4-0.

On 67 minutes a free header from a corner was the closest the visitors came to closing the gap, but play was very much one way traffic.

Substitutes Lamont and Mitchinson came on in the 70th minute and with immediate effect, from a Bridgeford pass, Mitchinson slotted home a neat finish for number five.

Unfortunately after this the visitors’ frustration started to boil over with some poor challenges, which resulted in them going down to ten men.

The hosts made them pay with with two more late goals; the first on 88 minutes from a superb finish from Jeffries, and finally a penalty converted by McGowan for a deserved hat trick in the last minute.

The final score was 7-0 to the hosts and certainly had the regulars wondering when was the last time the YM had won a competitive match by that margin.