SFA status could be cup final tonic for Tayport

Tayport manager Eddie Wolecki Black

Port take on Dundee East Craigie at Whitton Park in the final of the Quest Precision Engineering Cup, just 48 hours after hearing they satisfied the criteria for SFA membership and their application to join had been approved.

The Canniepairt side are missing a crop of regular players but are determined to finish the campaign on a memorable note.

“We are very much looking forward to the final and we hope to make a good impression upon everyone coming to watch,” said manager Eddie Wolecki Black. “I’m confident we will be competitive.”

Tayport have had time to prepare for the big day but selection difficulties make them wish they’d had a little longer. “Our availability of players has badly affected our preparation and we will go into this match missing a number of regulars,” said Wolecki Black.

Adam Fraser is cup-tied and Daniel Dorovic is injured, with Craig Sturrock and Jamie Gill suspended and Louis Joyce, Jamie Hume and Ewan White also unavailable.

“Thankfully, the three injured players – Jim Malone, Bradie Heggie and Kris Rollo – are passed fit and should be available,” said the boss, who stressed: “Tayport, like myself, will not look for excuses.

“We shall endeavour to put out a team that can do us proud and compete on the day.”

Tayport were in fine fettle towards the end of the league term and they hope to show the same ability against their city opponents.

“Winning breeds confidence, therefore we were determined as a group to finish the season in good form,” said Wolecki Black.

“We took 10 points from our last four league games, which set us up well for the final. But for the bad luck we have suffered, I believe we would have been feeling good about ourselves. However, as it is, we must make the best of a bad situation.”